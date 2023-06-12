Standard Liege are set to make an approach for Southampton youngster Kazeem Olaigbe.

According to DH Sports, the Belgian side are preparing an offer for the midfielder whose contract expires next summer.

Standard Liege have agreed a four-year deal with the winger but are yet to negotiate a deal with the Saints for the player.

Who is Kazeem Olaigbe?

The 20-year-old signed for Southampton at the age of just 16 in the summer of 2019.

The youngster joined from the Anderlecht academy, going straight into the youth ranks at St. Mary’s.

Olaigbe spent the season out on loan, first joining Ross County for the first half of the campaign.

The left-sided forward made 19 league appearances, including seven starts, in the Scottish Premiership.

Olaigbe returned to Southampton in January, moving out on loan to Harrogate Town for the second half of the term.

The forward helped the League Two side to a 19th place finish, making 19 league appearances in the fourth tier.

Olaigbe contributed three goals and five assists for the team, with all of his appearances coming as starts.

Does Kazeem Olaigbe have a future at Southampton?

The winger has shown a lot of promise at underage level for the Saints, becoming a standout player in the U18 and in the second team over the years.

His performances in Scotland and League Two also showed some promise.

But the approach from Standard Liege may spell the end of his time in England, with the Belgian giants looking to bring the 20-year-old back to his native country.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton will be willing to do a deal for the player but, with one-year remaining on his contract, this may be their last chance to cash-in on his potential.

Olaigbe also has yet to receive a chance in the first team squad at Southampton, meaning there may be no plans for him to go into prospective manager Russell Martin's team in the long-run anyway.

Should Southampton cash-in on Kazeem Olaigbe?

DH Sports report that the deal could be confirmed as early as this week, indicating that the move is very far along.

The 20-year-old obviously has some promise, but it’s not clear that he is ready to step up to Southampton’s level, so moving on sounds like the smartest option.

Going back to Belgium with a big club like Standard Liege will be a promising next step in his career.

Olaigbe performed well in League Two, but it’s unlikely that he’s ready for the challenge of the Championship just yet.