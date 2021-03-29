Sky Bet League One
‘Standard’, ‘Imagine my shock’ – These Sunderland fans react to Chris Maguire update
Sunderland’s U23 side beat Burnley this afternoon, with Chris Maguire getting on the scoresheet for the Black Cats.
The forward was an unused substitute as Lee Johnson’s side continued their fine form by beating Bristol Rovers this weekend, so it was decided that he would feature for the development side.
Maguire lined up alongside others who have been involved in the first-team this season, with Denver Hume and Jack Diamond also getting valuable game time.
It worked out as well, with Sunderland winning 3-0, with Maguire getting the third with what was described as a ‘screamer’ from 25 yards into the top corner.
Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?
The fans know all about the quality the 32-year-old boasts, because he has been an important player since joining in 2018, and he will still expect to play a part for Sunderland during the run-in as they seek a return to the Championship.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the goal from Twitter…
shock https://t.co/B7pjujas2v
— kyle 🤐 (@kylesafc_73) March 29, 2021
The king has spoken 👑 https://t.co/4aC7G4mxC1
— SAFC Academy (@SAFCAcademy) March 29, 2021
Standard https://t.co/TonSjtCrA1
— Allan Davis (@davis0688) March 29, 2021
He must be having fun in that game 😂😂😂walk in the park for him
— hellofifafootball (@alfie20football) March 29, 2021
Fantastic Chris but please save one for an important league game!
— David Keeler (@Squealer66) March 29, 2021
Imagine my shock
— RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) March 29, 2021
THE KING IS BACK
— Mando🇨🇵🇨🇭 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) March 29, 2021