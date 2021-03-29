‘Standard’, ‘Imagine my shock’ – These Sunderland fans react to Chris Maguire update

Sunderland’s U23 side beat Burnley this afternoon, with Chris Maguire getting on the scoresheet for the Black Cats.

The forward was an unused substitute as Lee Johnson’s side continued their fine form by beating Bristol Rovers this weekend, so it was decided that he would feature for the development side.

Maguire lined up alongside others who have been involved in the first-team this season, with Denver Hume and Jack Diamond also getting valuable game time.

It worked out as well, with Sunderland winning 3-0, with Maguire getting the third with what was described as a ‘screamer’ from 25 yards into the top corner.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The fans know all about the quality the 32-year-old boasts, because he has been an important player since joining in 2018, and he will still expect to play a part for Sunderland during the run-in as they seek a return to the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the goal from Twitter…

The king has spoken 👑 https://t.co/4aC7G4mxC1 — SAFC Academy (@SAFCAcademy) March 29, 2021

He must be having fun in that game 😂😂😂walk in the park for him — hellofifafootball (@alfie20football) March 29, 2021

Fantastic Chris but please save one for an important league game! — David Keeler (@Squealer66) March 29, 2021

Imagine my shock — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) March 29, 2021

THE KING IS BACK — Mando🇨🇵🇨🇭 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) March 29, 2021