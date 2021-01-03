‘Stand firm’ – Many Norwich City fans react as Farke speaks out on ace’s future

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the latest claim from Daniel Farke that he is not concerned about the speculation surrounding the future of star man Emi Buendia.

Buendia continued his excellent form so far this campaign to help inspire the Canaries to a crucial 1-0 win against Barnsley on Saturday. The dynamic 24-year-old produced another eye-catching moment of quality to provide a superb finish for the only goal of the contest to take his tally to seven goals and six assists in 19 Championship appearances (Sofascore).

Unsurprisingly the attacker is being heavily linked with a potential move away from Carrow Road this month, with Arsenal chasing a move for the 24-year-old. However, it has been reported that the Canaries are set to hold firm over their valuation of Buendia and demand a fee of around £25million for them to contemplate allowing him to leave.

The ultimate 2021 Norwich City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 1. What was the score when Norwich last beat rivals Ipswich Town? 2-0 2-1 3-0 3-1

The 24-year-old is integral to Norwich’s chances of securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, and Daniel Farke was eager to point out that the attacker has a long-term deal at Carrow Road and insisted that he is content to remain with the Canaries.

He said: “He is our player. He is on a long-term contract. He is happy here. I am not worried about speculation.”

Many Norwich City fans were given fresh optimism by those comments and were keen to suggest that they can not afford to let him leave as any potential transfer fee would be a lot smaller than the money promotion brings in. However, there were one or two fans who were more sceptical over the club’s ability to keep hold of him.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Exactly farke stand firm and if a club want him it needs to be a top top club and the right money 💰 — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) January 2, 2021

If a top club comes in and offers 25 to 30 mill the club won't stand in his way. Its part of the Project, improve young players, move them on at a profit and eventually reach stability in the prem. — Lewis (@lc87norwich) January 2, 2021

Quite right, Farke! — Luke Jota (@luke_jota) January 2, 2021

Tied into a long term contract. No money worries. No pressure to sell. Players that were ‘half turned’ last window were disciplined. The same way we kept him in the summer, except we are in a better position now as 6 points clear at the top! — AW PR (@AWPRCO) January 2, 2021

Easy, just don’t sell him unless it’s 25% more than he’s worth!! — Pill.i.am (@Pill_i_am) January 2, 2021

I am worried about the speculation.

Can't see how we're going to keep him.#ncfc https://t.co/2C1tyLhK8c — Mike Liggins (@MikeLiggins) January 2, 2021

Whatever money they can get from a Buendia sale will not offset what they can get from promotion to the PL. It would make zero sense to sell given what the prize is, regardless of what the offer is. Hope Webber turns his phone off. #ncfc https://t.co/EkBFpeiyoo — Nick Deal (@nick__deal) January 2, 2021

You just love to see it https://t.co/PZ0togYxZg — El Mago (@Emilixno17) January 2, 2021