Stance on key duo, 19-year-old joins, Santos’ revelation: All the latest Bolton Wanderers transfer news

Bolton Wanderers will be desperate to continue their summer transfer window how they have started it with three players already arriving in recent times.

Jack Iredale will provide a much-needed option at full-back to provide Declan John with real competition on the left-hand side – and this depth can only help to maximise performance levels and raise standards.

Conor Bradley also looks to be a good addition and he will be hoping to come in and fill the void that Marlon Fossey has left, with manager Ian Evatt doing well to bring in a replacement for the Fulham man quickly.

The goalkeeping department is another area where they needed to add another option and after seeing James Trafford impress during the second half of last season, they are surely delighted that he has returned for another year.

At this stage, they have also retained their key assets and this bodes well for the 2022/23 campaign, where they will be hoping to build on a positive first season back in the third tier.

Sticking to the theme of transfers, we’re taking a look at some of the latest headlines concerning potential ins and outs at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Evatt holds firm on Afolayan and Santos

Manager Evatt has warned sides interested in Dapo Afolayan and Ricardo Santos that they will need to meet Wanderers’ valuation of both if they want to take two of their most valuable assets away from Greater Manchester, speaking to The Bolton News.

The duo have been the subject of Championship interest with Afolayan previously reported to have been tracked by Cardiff City and promoted outfit Fulham, with the latter set to ply their trade in the Premier League next season.

However, it would be difficult to see the Bluebirds forking out the amount needed to lure him to the Welsh capital and at this point, there haven’t been any additional updates on the Cottagers’ interest.

Santos, meanwhile, signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025, giving the Trotters a considerable amount of power at the negotiating table.

Conversations have been had with other clubs about the duo – but neither seem to be on the verge of an exit yet.

Sithole signs

In the latter stages of last week, it was revealed Wanderers had made a move to recruit Gillingham forward Gerald Sithole, with the 19-year-old initially linking up with the third-tier side’s B team.

He comes in for a bargain deal after being released by the Gills – and could potentially challenge the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles and Elias Kachunga for a starting spot in the coming years.

There could even be a spot for him in the first team in the coming months if he impresses, with Nathan Delfouneso confirmed to be leaving the club on the expiration of his contract.

Sithole made 21 competitive appearances in total for Gillingham’s senior team last term with 15 of those displays coming in the third tier, so he won’t want to be playing in the B team for too long.

Santos makes transfer admission

Captain Santos has revealed he had offers from other clubs but turned them down in favour of signing fresh terms at the University of Bolton Stadium, making this revelation to The Bolton News.

As previously mentioned, the 27-year-old recently extended his stay in Greater Manchester until the summer of 2025, a big boost for Evatt’s side considering how important he has been at the back.

He had just one year left on his previous deal and with this, the Trotters faced the prospect of needing to cash in on him this summer or lose him for free next year, a predicament they no longer find themselves in.

Speaking about interest from elsewhere, he said: “My agent went and spoke to him (Evatt) and called me and said: ‘Everything’s done’ and when I got back, I signed.

“It happened really quick to be fair. I had other options there, but they weren’t for me.

“This is the place for me, and the gaffer is the right manager for me, the club is the right club for me. I just want to build on with the club.”