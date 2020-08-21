Stance of West Brom boss Slaven Bilic on £25m-rated EFL man emerges

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is thought to have highlighted Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a top summer target, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Baggies are preparing for life in the Premier League after securing automatic promotion last term.

One area they will likely be looking to improve ahead of their return to the top flight is the forward line, with none of their strikers – Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore – scoring more than 11 goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

It appears West Brom are keen to raid the Championship in order to solve that problem as a report from the Daily Mail has indicated that Bilic has identified Watkins as one of his top summer targets.

The issue facing the Premier League new boys is that the 24-year-old is understood to be valued at £25 million by the Bees.

With the report claiming that West Brom’s current transfer budget for the summer window is £25 million, it looks as though a fee could be a stumbling block.

The Baggies are far from the only club keen on Watkins, with Aston Villa, Leeds United and Crystal Palace among the others linked.

The Brentford striker fired in 26 goals last term as he helped his side make it to the play-off final.

Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict

Watkins was fantastic last term and looks ready for a chance in the Premier League so it’s no surprise to see Bilic highlight him as a top summer target.

With the competition they face and the potential fee it may take to prize the 24-year-old away from the Bees, it could be tough for the Baggies to get a deal done though.

There is no doubt that West Brom need a new striker, so they need to be assessing other targets as well as Watkins.