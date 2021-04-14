Stance of Norwich player linked with Liverpool and Arsenal over summer move becomes clearer

Emiliano Buendia will not push for a move away from Norwich City during the summer transfer window, a report from Anfield Central has claimed.

Buendia has been a key figure for Norwich this season, once again emerging as a driving force behind what looks set to be an immediate return to the Premier League for the Canaries, scoring 12 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 league appearances for the club.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that has led to plenty of speculation around the 24-year-old’s future, with both Liverpool and Arsenal credited with an interest in the Argentine.

However, it seems those clubs may now be frustrated in this particular transfer pursuit when the market reopens in the summer.

According to this latest report, Buendia is open to the prospect of a move to Anfield this summer, and is aware of that interest from Arsenal, but will not force his way out of Carrow Road if Norwich manager Daniel Farke wants him to stay at the club.

Have these 24 former Norwich players retired or not?

1 of 24 Johan Elmander? Retired Still Playing

As things stand, there are still just over three years remaining on Buendia’s contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This will be a huge relief for those of a Norwich City persuasion.

Buendia has been absolutely outstanding for the Canaries so far this season, so you feel Farke will indeed be keen to keep the Argentine beyond the end of this season.

As a result, this update here suggests that that means the attacker will indeed be at Norwich again next season, which given the influence he has on that side, can only be a good thing for them.

You feel the fact that they are destined for a return to the Premier League will certainly have helped Norwich’s case with regards to Buendia’s future here, and it will be interesting to see if he can catch the eye in the top-flight in the same way he did during the 2019/20 campaign.