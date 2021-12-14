Stance of Newcastle’s Eddie Howe may impact Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest & Stoke in January

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is reportedly looking to sign players with Premier League experience where possible, which could impact Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, and Stoke City in January.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash in January after the big-money takeover of the club earlier this season and with Howe looking to lead them clear of relegation.

A number of Championship players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park next month, including Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell, Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, and Cherries defensive duo Lloyd Kelly and Steve Cook.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has now revealed that Howe will be looking to sign players with Premier League experience where possible.

That would appear to rule out a move for Campbell, who has been touted as a £20 million player, and £10 million-rated Worrall, while it may mean that Cook is the centre-back the Newcastle boss looks to prize from his former club rather than Kelly as he has significantly more experience in England’s top division.

The Verdict

Howe looking to sign players with top flight experience in the January window makes a lot of sense given his only priority at the moment has to be keeping Newcastle in the Premier League.

He can look to be more adventurous with his signings in the summer and you feel that may be when he looks to raid the Championship for talent.

This update on his stance looks good news for Bournemouth, Forest, and Stoke, who may at least be able to keep hold of some pivotal players until the end of the season.

An extra half-season may not seem like much but it could be the difference between promotion, the play-offs, or nothing.