Stance of Middlesbrough and Sunderland transfer target emerges

Daniel Iversen reportedly wants to play for current club Leicester City amid links to Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

The Danish goalkeeper has impressed on loan with Preston North End in the past two seasons and could be on the move again this summer.

Championship duo Boro and Sunderland have both been linked with the shot-stopper while Leicestershire Live has reported that the Foxes are likely to let the 24-year-old leave in the current window – either permanently or on another loan.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has now offered insight into Iversen’s stance on his future.

Pressed on who is leading the chase for the Dane, Nixon claimed that the keeper wants to play for the Foxes.

With Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward ahead of him in the pecking order current, opportunities could well be hard to come by in the 2022/23 campaign.

Iversen first joined Leicester from Danish side Esbjerg fB in 2016 and signed a new deal at the King Power Stadium in 2020, which runs until 2025.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing for now?

1 of 27 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth

The Verdict

It seems the 24-year-old wants to establish himself at Leicester – though with Schmeichel in possession of the number one shirt he may have to wait a little longer for the chance to do that.

Iversen’s stance would seem to make a loan move the most likely for either Boro or Sunderland as it allows him to return to the King Power Stadium with even more experience under his belt next summer.

But we know the Foxes would accept permanent bids for him and if a good enough offer comes in he may be forced to reassess his future.

One thing is for sure, what we’ve seen from the Dane at Preston shows he’d be a fantastic addition for either of the clubs in pursuit.