Stance of Brentford, Leeds, and Newcastle on in-demand EFL player clarified

Reading midfielder John Swift is attracting interest from Premier League trio Brentford, Leeds United, and Newcastle United, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 26-year-old’s contributions last season were limited due to injury but he’s been sensational in the first few months of 2021/22 – scoring eight times and adding six assists in 14 appearances for the Royals.

Swift has been linked with a Premier League move in the past and as January approaches, it appears he remains on the radar of multiple top-flight clubs.

That’s according to the Sheffield Star, who have reported that the midfielder is attracting attention from the likes of Brentford, Leeds, and Newcastle.

The Chelsea academy product’s contract with the Championship club is set to expire next summer, which could mean he’s available for a cut-price in the winter window.

Do you know what club these 28 ex-Reading FC players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Chris Gunter Wycombe Charlton MK Dons Sunderland

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see so much interest in Swift after a sterling start to the season and with his contract situation meaning it may be easier for a top-flight club to prize him away.

Back in September, sources exclusively informed Football League World that Swift could be on the move in January should the EFL hand the club a points deduction, which is a possibility.

It is said that Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, and Wolves would be keen to snap him up if he’s available in early 2022 but it seems they face competition from three Premier League rivals.

Brentford and Leeds would seem a fantastic fit for the 26-year-old and it would be interesting to see how he fared under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Following the big-money takeover earlier this month, you feel Newcastle may be looking for higher profile signings in the January window but that’s not to say the Royals midfielder wouldn’t be a good addition to their squad.

It’s starting to look as though the race for Swift could well be one of the sagas of the upcoming window.