Stance of both parties detailed as Derby, Curtis Davies talks continue

Talks are ongoing between Derby County and Curtis Davies with both parties hopeful a new contract can be agreed, according to journalist Ryan Conway.

The 37-year-old played every minute in the Championship for the Rams last term and finished as their Player of the Season.

With David Clowes’ takeover completed, the East Midlands club are now able to rebuild their squad ahead of the upcoming League One season – with new signings arriving and contracts signed – but Davies’ situation remains unresolved.

Conway has reported that though nothing has been signed yet, talks are ongoing between the defender and Derby with both parties hopeful that they can reach an agreement.

It is understood that the ongoing delay is due to Davies wanting clarification over his future beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

The defender links with a move back to the Championship, with both Bristol City and Hull City touted as interested parties, have gone quiet.

The Rams have already bolstered Liam Rosenior’s defensive options thanks to two agreements this month – with 20-year-old Eiran Cashin signing a new contract and free agent James Chester joining the club.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Derby County players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka left the club for a transfer fee in January. True False

The Verdict

It’s perhaps not the news that Derby supporters will have been hoping for concerning Davies but it’s positive that talks are ongoing and there is optimism over a deal.

The Rams are no longer as desperate to bring him back as they were a few weeks ago – with Cashin tied down to a new deal and Chester joining the club – but agreeing new terms would be a massive boost for Rosenior and his squad.

Davies was outstanding last season and should be an excellent option at League One level while his impact in the dressing room cannot be underestimated.

It’s a move that both parties seem to want so it may just be about ironing out the specifics.