Stan Collymore has predicted Burnley will look to make an ambitious summer transfer bid for Romelu Lukaku.

The 52-year-old believes that a move away from Chelsea will make the most sense for all parties this upcoming transfer window.

The Belgian has spent the season out on loan with Inter Milan, where he previously won a Serie A title, but game time has been limited during his second stint at San Siro.

Lukaku only featured off the bench in the team’s Champions League semi-final first leg against local rivals AC Milan midweek, highlighting how far down the pecking order he has fallen under Simone Inzaghi.

Should Burnley look to sign Romelu Lukaku?

The striker has made just 21 league appearances for Inter, and doesn’t appear to be part of Chelsea’s long-term plans either.

A new manager has yet to be appointed at Stamford Bridge, but an exit from the club looks likely given how underwhelming his time with Chelsea has been so far.

Collymore has tipped Vincent Kompany to seek a move for his former international teammate.

He has claimed that Kompany’s own experience playing against Lukaku will also give him a good idea of what he can bring to the team.

While he isn’t willing to predict the deal will actually happen, he thinks that the Clarets will show the ambition to attempt a move.

“I wonder if Vincent Kompany may ask the Burnley board to have a go,” wrote Collymore, via Caught Offside.

“Kompany knows Lukaku very well, not only from playing against him in the Premier League but also from their time representing Belgium together.

“I’m not saying it will happen, but I could definitely see the newly-promoted club trying something really ambitious.”

Burnley earned promotion to the Premier League in impressive fashion, dominating their way to the Championship title.

Would Lukaku be a good signing for Burnley?

The version of Lukaku who was at his best with Inter and Everton could be an exciting addition to this Burnley side.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover that level.

Lukaku would also need to take a big pay cut to accept a move to the likes of Burnley.

It would also be the kind of step down that would accept he can no longer compete at the most elite level, which he may not be willing to admit at this stage.

But it would be an ambitious move for the Clarets and could be worth looking at, if Kompany feels he could get the striker back to his best.