Stan Collymore reacts to major Nottingham Forest decision

Stan Collymore has revealed his delight at his former club Nottingham Forest’s decision to appoint Chris Hughton as their new manager.

Forest announced on Tuesday night that Sabri Lamouchi had been sacked after a run of 11 games without a win in all competitions, and wasted no time in announcing his successor, with Hughton’s appointment confirmed less than a hour after news of Lamouchi’s sacking.

Hughton, who has been out of work since leaving Brighton at the end of the 2018/19 season, has previously won promotion from the Championship with both Newcastle and Brighton, going on to help the latter establish themselves as a Premier League club.

That is something which appears to have left Collymore rather happy to see the former Republic of Ireland international at his former club.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night to react to news of Hughton’s appointment at The City Ground, Collymore said: “Delighted that Chris Hughton has the Forest job. A good coach and manager who hopefully will bring stability, confidence and experience to a wonderful football club.

“Sending him and all Trickies lots of positivity and best wishes.”

Hughton’s first game as Forest manager comes after the international break on the 17th October, when he takes his new club to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

This does look to be a really good appointment for Forest to make.

Hughton’s experience of getting clubs promoted to and then keeping them in the Premier League is well known, and it makes absolute sense for Forest to appoint him, given that is so clearly the path the club want to take.

Indeed, with other Championship clubs having seemingly been unable to convince Hughton to take a job with them in the past, this also feels like something of a show of strength and intent from Forest, likely a welcome one given their current position.