Stan Collymore calls for Derby County action and warns rival supporters

Former Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore has urged rival supporters not to “celebrate Derby County going into liquidation” and called for the Rams to be protected “at all costs”.

By the timeline given by club administrators Quantuma last Friday, steps should’ve been taken toward naming a preferred bidder this week but there is more concern about the future of the club than ever with reports suggesting all the offers are well below what is required.

Football is a tribal sport and some supporters of other clubs have appeared to be reveling in the dire situation at Pride Park.

Despite having spent arguably the most significant spell of his career at East Midlands rivals Forest, Collymore has taken to Twitter to urge fans against such a stance and to call for the club to be protected as one of the 12 founders of the Football League.

If you celebrate Derby County potentially going into liquidation, don't expect support from the football "family" when your time comes, and it will. Protect Derby County at all cost. One of 12 clubs that should have had cultural legal protection as Founders years ago. — Stan Collymore ❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) March 31, 2022

Amid pressure to provide an update, Quantuma released a fresh statement yesterday claiming that discussions with interested parties are ongoing and have “progressed significantly” over the past 10 days.

They also hit out at the “attempts at some parties to delay and undermine the process” as well as warning supporters against “unrest” at Saturday’s game against Preston North End.

The Verdict

This is a classy message from Collymore.

He’s got strong ties to the Rams’ East Midlands rivals Forest but have put those aside to call for the club to be protected and urge supporters not to celebrate their potential downfall.

Footballing rivalries are one thing but what is going on at Derby goes beyond that and seeing other supporters celebrating it is grim.

It would’ve been unimaginable for a club of their stature to be in this situation 10 years ago and you never know who might be affected next.

For the fans’ sake, if nothing else, you hope things can be sorted soon.