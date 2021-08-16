Stalling Huddersfield Town & Leeds United transfer saga questioned

Huddersfield Town continue to retain the service of Lewis O’Brien despite Leeds United’s attempts to lure him across West Yorkshire.

Leeds are yet to meet Huddersfield’s valuation of O’Brien, with Mark Devlin revealing last week that the club had knocked back two unsuitable offers, albeit from an unnamed club. It’s also been reported that Crystal Palace are admirers of the 22-year-old.

Alan Nixon has offered a fresh update over on Twitter when quizzed on the saga, outlining his confusion as to why a deal hasn’t been done at this stage.

Should have been done by now … https://t.co/IZ7nzt2Y5e — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 15, 2021

O’Brien has thrived in the Huddersfield midfield over the course of the last 12 months under the guidance of Carlos Corberan. He scored three times and registered three assists last season, but is yet to feature in the Championship in 2021/22 due to a positive Covid case.

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to look for a midfielder to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s squad at Elland Road.

They have so far only added Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson to their squad that finished ninth in the Premier League last season. Leeds were beaten 5-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving them propping up the table after the first weekend of the campaign.

Huddersfield – without O’Brien – were on the end of the same scoreline against Fulham.

The Verdict

Reading between the lines, it sounds like a deal to take O’Brien to Elland Road would be a simple one to do.

Huddersfield’s valuation won’t be sky-high and, if Leeds really want him, they’ll pay what he’s worth between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

From a Huddersfield point of view, though, they are well within their rights to dig their heels in and make life difficult for Leeds.

O’Brien is their best player and still (effectively) has two years left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium. Town don’t need to be bullied into a cheap sale.

