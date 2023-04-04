Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth recorded losses of nearly £175m between them last season, despite the latter two having parachute payments.

What’s the implications of these losses for Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth?

We’re at the stage in the season where clubs release their accounts, and football finance reporter Kieran Maguire shared a tweet that highlighted just how precarious a position the three clubs, who all won promotion, were in last season, when in the Championship.

“The three clubs promoted to the Premier League last season (Fulham, Bournemouth and Forest) lost £174,500,000 between them despite two of them receiving parachute payments.”

It’s not uncommon for clubs to throw money at trying to win promotion, whilst in the case of Fulham and Bournemouth, they were still receiving those payments following previous relegations. As a result, they are given more leeway with their finances, and that will have allowed them to carry a significant wage bill, which makes up most of the losses for clubs.

The Cottagers had the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete on their books. Meanwhile, the Cherries brought in Nat Phillips, Todd Cantwell and Kieffer Moore, among others, to strengthen their promotion push in January. It was a similar story for Forest, who were active in the market under boss Steve Cooper.

Financial mismanagement is becoming increasingly common in the Championship, as Reading were today hit with a six-point deduction for failing to follow a business plan agreed with the EFL after previous breaches of the rules.

They aren’t the only club to face such action, with Birmingham City having suffered a points penalty in the past, whilst they have current charges levelled at them which could bring more issues in the next few weeks or months.

Clubs will risk it all for the Premier League

Despite the significant losses, the three clubs mentioned won’t face any punishment as they are now in the Premier League, so they can’t be charged by the EFL. Even if they are relegated, which is a possibility for Forest and Bournemouth, the situation changes as they will have benefited from the top-flight money this season, and then the parachute payments.

However, they would have to adapt to life back in the second tier quickly, meaning players are likely to be sold, and it’s common for players in the squad to have a wage drop if they suffer relegation.

Ultimately though, the major losses are another example of clubs being willing to take huge risks to try and win promotion, but if they fall short major problems are arising.