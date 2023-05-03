Carlton Palmer thinks it would be very impressive if Plymouth Argyle claimed the League One title this weekend.

The Pilgrims confirmed promotion to the Championship last weekend with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion at Home Park.

How did Plymouth win promotion to the Championship?

Plymouth have been one of the strongest teams in League One this season, and despite many predicting that they would fall away, they’ve defied all odds and sealed a promotion.

The Green Army have won 30 of their 45 league games this season, which is two more than Ipswich Town and three more than Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth have also drawn fewer games than these two sides and, surprisingly, scored the least amount between the trio.

Many expected Ipswich and Wednesday to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, due to their insane stature at this level and the money they can impose on the transfer market.

However, Plymouth have held their own and have competed like one of the big boys, and with one game to go, they still have a very strong chance of winning the league and breaking the 100-point mark.

Carlton Palmer on Plymouth Argyle possibly winning League One title

The Pilgrims go into the final game of the season away at Port Vale knowing if they claim all three points they will win the League One title, anything less and an Ipswich win and the Tractor Boys will be champions.

Here at FLW we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on how big of an achievement would it be if Plymouth did beat Ipswich to the title.

He told FLW: “Yeah, I think it’s highly likely that Plymouth will run out as deservedly League One title winners.

“Yes, it's hugely impressive, I believe that Sheffield Wednesday have had the highest budget in that league, closely followed by Ipswich. So it's staggering what they've achieved and the job the manager has done, it's an absolutely fantastic achievement.”

Plymouth have surprised everyone with how well they have done this season. Last season was an extraordinary achievement, but to put that behind them and then kick on even more and compete with these Ipswich and Wednesday teams is another level. For the neutrals, many would probably like Plymouth to lift the League One title this Sunday.