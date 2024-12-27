Sunderland have checked out Stade Rennais midfielder Glen Kamara ahead of the January transfer window.

This is according to Jeunes Footeux, who have reported that the Black Cats are yet to decide whether to make a move for the Finland international, but have seemingly kept tabs on the player.

Kamara, 29, only left Leeds United during the previous window, with the Whites cashing in on some key players following their failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

The midfielder had only been at Elland Road for one season following his move from Rangers, but it seemed as though the Finnish player was prepared to make another move to secure top-tier football.

He was a key figure in the middle of the park for Leeds, often playing well alongside Ilia Gruev, with their contributions helping the Whites reach the play-off final.

But they fell short against Southampton at Wembley and Kamara has moved on since then.

However, it may only be a matter of time before the experienced midfielder moves on from Rennes, with the player being linked with a return to England.

Sunderland considering Glen Kamara move ahead of January

According to Jeunes Footeux, Rennes are preparing for a busy transfer window under Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli has already suggested some targets to the board ahead of January, including Erick Pulgar and Thiago Maia, and he has also written a list of players who may be surplus to requirements for the second half of the season.

Kamara, according to this report, is on this list, and it's thought that the Black Cats have made an enquiry about the player ahead of a potential winter swoop.

The Wearside outfit are said to be considering a move for a defensive midfielder during the upcoming window and have checked out Kamara.

But at this point, it's unclear whether they will make a move for the ex-Leeds man. What they are looking for, however, is a player to come in on loan.

Whether Rennes will sanction a temporary move remains to be seen.

Sunderland will surely be keen to recruit Glen Kamara for their engine room

It does feel as though the Black Cats could benefit from more depth in their defensive midfield area.

They have midfielders who can contribute a great deal in the final third, including Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, when fit.

Alan Browne can also advance forward, but they could benefit from recruiting another potential sitter.

Kamara is a solid player and in their quest for promotion, the Wearside outfit would surely benefit from a player of his calibre.

The Finnish player could potentially compete against his old side Leeds in the promotion quest, which is an exciting opportunity.