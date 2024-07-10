Wigan Athletic have joined Leyton Orient in the race for Northern Ireland international midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce.

That is according to Football Insider, who have clamed that Leyton Orient have seen a bid of £175,000 rejected for the player, with Boyd-Munce's current club - Scottish Premiership side St Mirren - looking for £250,000.

Shaun Maloney’s Wigan are rivalling Richie Wellens' side for Boyd-Munce, and they are looking to have a strong summer of activity as they try to return to the Championship in this 2024/25 season.

The Latics were unable to mount a serious push for the play-offs last season, as point deductions meant they were playing catch-up in League One.

But it is now a fresh start at the DW Stadium, and they will be keen to make the most of that as they try and compete with the big sides at the top of the league.

Maloney is likely going to want fresh faces at the club if they are to go for the top six, and it appears as though Boyd-Munce is someone they are keeping an eye on.

Wigan Athletic are interested in Caolan Boyd-Munce as St. Mirren set asking price

It was reported by Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph on Tuesday that Leyton Orient had a bid worth £175,000 rejected by St. Mirren for midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce.

He went on to add that the 24-year-old had triggered an extension in his contract due to the appearances made, and that is now valid until next summer, but the Scottish side is looking to extend his deal further.

Football Insider have also confirmed the amount that Orient had bid for the Northern Irishman, but they went on to add that Wigan Athletic are also keen on the player.

In the same update, they also stated that St. Mirren are holding out for a fee in the region of £250,000 before they consider his departure.

Boyd-Munce has been with the Scottish side since March 2023, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough.

Caolan Boyd-Munce’s 2023/24 stats

Boyd-Munce started his football career in his homeland of Northern Ireland with Glentoran, but at an early age he left there to join Birmingham City in England.

The midfielder played for the club’s under-18s and under-21s, as well as making nine appearances for the first-team before leaving and joining Middlesbrough.

Caolan Boyd-Munce's stats for St. Mirren Apps 46 Goals 1 Assists 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 10th)

Boyd-Munce’s time at Boro didn’t go as well, as he was limited to just four appearances in the first team, and in January of last year, Middlesbrough decided to let the player leave on a free transfer.

He had to wait a couple of months to find a new club, but he was soon swept up by St. Mirren, whom he played three times for last season.

But in the 2023/24 season, his importance was enormous, as he played 35 times in the Scottish Premiership as well as another eight games in the various cup competitions.

The 24-year-old wasn’t really among the goals from his deeper-lying midfield role, as he only grabbed one in all competitions, but he did contribute to four assists throughout last season.

Caolan Boyd-Munce would be a good signing for Wigan or Leyton Orient

It is clear that Boyd-Munce is being eyed by a few clubs in the EFL, and given how well he has done for St. Mirren, it isn’t much of a surprise.

The midfielder would be a good signing for either one of Wigan or Leyton Orient, as he’s got experience in the English league, and given how he has taken his game to a new level over in Scotland, he would surely improve either one of these sides.

He does need to improve his numbers in terms of contributing more goals and assists, but he is a player who has lots of energy, loves to get up and down the pitch, and is very good with the ball at his feet.

The only question is will either one of these sides be willing to pay as much as St. Mirren reportedly wants, and at this moment, they might not be willing to do that.