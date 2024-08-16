Highlights QPR, Norwich City, and Wigan Athletic to scout St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh this weekend for potential transfer moves.

QPR, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic are all set to scout St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh this weekend, as they weigh up moves for the 26-year-old.

That's according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who says that a number of clubs are keen on the signing of the Gambia international.

Sidibeh only joined St Johnstone back in the January transfer window, when he signed from English non-league side Warrington Rylands.

The striker's contributions were then vital in keeping The Saints in the Scottish Premiership in the second-half of last season.

Adama Sidibeh 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats for St Johnstone - from SofaScore Appearances 15 Goals 5 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.9 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 60% Duel Success Rate 33%

However, that has led to plenty of speculation around his future during the summer transfer window, and it seems as though the list of potential suitors is continuing to grow.

Norwich, QPR and Wigan to watch St Johnstone striker

It has already been reported this summer that Championship sides such as Preston and Swansea had been set to watch Sidibeh at the start of this season.

Meanwhile, there have also been claims that Aberdeen were set to trigger a £500,000 release clause in the striker's contract at McDiarmid Park.

So far though, no deal has materialised, which may now have encouraged these other clubs to take an interest in Sidibeh themselves.

As per this latest update, Norwich, QPR and Wigan will now all watch Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Rangers.

It is thought that the Football League trio are all considering making moves for the 26-year-old, and are among a host of clubs set to watch the striker this weekend.

Sidibeh still has two years remaining on his contract with St Johnstone, securing his future at McDiarmid Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Norwich and QPR endured difficult starts to the Championship campaign last weekend, losing to Oxford United and West Brom respectively.

Wigan also made a losing start in League One on Saturday, as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic.

For their part, St Johnstone have won one and lost one of their opening two league games of the campaign, putting them fifth in the early Scottish top-flight standings.

Sidibeh himself has already scored four goals across six appearances in league and cup competitions this season.

It would certainly be intriguing to see just how Sidibeh would fare if he was to move to one of these sides this summer.

With the way their squads are currently made up, it does look as though Norwich, QPR and Wigan may all need centre-forward reinforcements this summer.

The Canaries have seen Adam Idah move permanently to Celtic while Jonathan Rowe's future is the subject of much speculation amid his absence from the side.

QPR have also seen Sinclair Armstrong depart, while the likes of Stephen Humphrys, Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis have all left Wigan.

As a result, all three could potentially benefit from the extra depth Sidibeh would give them in the centre-forward role.

While there may be some questions about if he can maintain his form at this elite level beyond a few months, his start to the campaign with St Johnstone suggests that may not be an issue.

With that in mind, it does seem that if Sidibeh impresses again this weekend, there could be a strong argument for clubs such as Norwich, QPR and Wigan to make a concrete move for the striker.