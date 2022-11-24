St Andrew’s: How does Birmingham City’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of the Championship?

Birmingham City’s ongoing work on St Andrew’s is continuing over the course of the World Cup break.

Part of a recent statement from the club read: “The Club can confirm that repairs to the lower Kop and Tilton stands will resume during the FIFA World Cup break in November and December.

“This phase of work will involve the removal of all pre-cast concrete units from both the Lower Tilton and Lower Kop stands to expose the areas underneath.

“Once these units have been removed, the exposed areas will be covered, secured, and made safe to operate, in time for our first fixture back on 17 December 2022. It is then the Club’s aim to resume and complete the remaining repairs immediately after the final home fixture of the season, during the summer break of 2023.”

That’s reduced the capacity of St Andrew’s quite significantly, with around 10,000 seats lost from Birmingham’s usual capacity of 29,409.

When it comes to the rest of the Championship, Blues’ capacity is the eighth biggest in the division.

Sunderland lead the way with the Stadium of Light, which hosts 48,707 supporters. They are well clear of Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium (33,746), which leads the best of the rest; between Middlesbrough in second and Stoke’s bet365 Stadium (30,089) in seventh there’s a very small difference.

Birmingham are top of the pile when it comes to the 13 clubs with a capacity in the 20,000s, whilst there isn’t much between QPR’s Loftus Road (18,360) and Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road (16,220). Rotherham United’s New York Stadium is slightly further behind with 12,000 and Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road is the division’s smallest stadium with a capacity of 10,226.

Those four clubs mentioned above, still boast a smaller capacity than St Andrew’s even with its ongoing work.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Birmingham City players?

1 of 25 Dion Sanderson 24 26 28 30