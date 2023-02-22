“Squeaky bum time for Sheffield United” – Pundit delivers Michael Carrick verdict as Middlesbrough close gap on Blades

Winning their last five Championship matches, Middlesbrough have piled the pressure on Sheffield United currently in second spot.

Boro have capitalised on the two defeats that the Blades have picked up in their last two fixtures and will be confident that they can continue challenging for automatic promotion.

Interestingly, no club has picked up more points than the Teessiders since Michael Carrick arrived at the Riverside in late October, accumulating 40 points in 17 games under his stewardship.

Sharing his thoughts on Carrick and Middlesbrough’s automatic promotion push, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “When you look at when he took over from Chris Wilder, he hasn’t actually done an awful lot to the squad.

“I mean, he’s been able to add just recently in the January transfer window, with Cameron Archer coming in from Aston Villa.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s done. I think they were 21st in the league I believe and now they’re in third place, four points behind Sheffield United, although the Blades have a game in hand. It’s fantastic what he’s doing.

“We saw last season with Nottingham Forest and Cooper, where an unbelievable run can get you and the momentums is with Boro now.

“You wouldn’t want to be facing them in the playoffs, and it’s going to be squeaky bum time for Sheffield United.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, it is largely the same squad that Chris Wilder had but Carrick has managed to get the very most out of his side.

Aggressive and intelligent out of possession, whilst bright, energetic and creative on the ball, it is a joy to watch Boro play at the moment.

Middlesbrough have been exceptional in recent weeks and have inflicted lots of pressure on the Blades who still have some very difficult fixtures to come.

Like Palmer also says, no one would want to be facing Middlesbrough in the play-offs if they can maintain their form and if Sheffield United pick up once more.