‘Square pegs in round holes again!’ – A number of Nottingham Forest fans react to their side’s lineup to face Hull

Nottingham Forest will look to end a run of five straight games without a win this afternoon, when they travel to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City.

That poor recent run has seen Sabri Lamouchi’s side drop out of the Championship play-off places, and they go into the Boxing Day clash tenth in the second-tier table, three points adrift of the top six.

That is just one point and one position ahead of their opponents this afternoon, with the congested nature of that part of the Championship table meaning that victory over Hull could put Forest right back into the play-off picture.

Interestingly, Lamouchi has named a starting XI that shows just one change from the side that lost 2-1 at Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon, with Alfa Semedo coming in to replace Sammy Ameobi in the Forest midfield

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, there appeared to be a mixed response to that team from plenty of the club’s fans, with the absence of the likes of Joao Carvalho and Yuri Ribeiro an additional talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

great team — kieran (@nffckieran_) December 26, 2019

Carvalho on the left, it's not that hard — Joseph Bradford (@gingerjoe2000) December 26, 2019

You can’t play silva and carvalho together for some reason and Carvalho is always shocking out wide — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) December 26, 2019

Oh dear — max (@mxim7) December 26, 2019

Decent — Ewan (@ewanbamford) December 26, 2019

2 up front lolley and grabban please 😉 — rhys (@rhys32670538) December 26, 2019

Square pegs in round holes again! — Nick Hibberd (@nhibberd71) December 26, 2019

riberio😭 — Marco Frosenotti (@frosenotti) December 26, 2019

When is ribeiro back — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) December 26, 2019

A strong team, I like! Got a feeling this afternoon #COYR — Ricky79 (@iamRK79) December 26, 2019

Riberio makes the difference on offence. He was supposed to be fit before sow? Why isn’t he back? We miss him massively. And any team without Dawson and robbo is good — timoe (@shtmsn) December 26, 2019