Bristol City News

‘Square pegs and round holes’ – Player update leads these Bristol City fans to manager criticism

Published

34 mins ago

on

Bristol City are looking short of form at the most crucial stage of the season in the Sky Bet Championship and it remains to be seen just how the Robins are going to get themselves back into the top six picture.

Of course, they still have a chance of making the play-offs but it is all about momentum now and whilst the likes of Cardiff and Derby have plenty, the Robins have none.

A quick turnaround is needed, then, and many fans will be hoping that Benik Afobe can lead that with him back playing after such a long time away from the pitch.

However, after revealing his hopes for the run-in via the club’s official channels, several Robins took to Twitter to suggest that he is not being played in his best position by Lee Johnson.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said by Robins fans on social media:


