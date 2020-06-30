‘Square pegs and round holes’ – Player update leads these Bristol City fans to manager criticism

Bristol City are looking short of form at the most crucial stage of the season in the Sky Bet Championship and it remains to be seen just how the Robins are going to get themselves back into the top six picture.

Of course, they still have a chance of making the play-offs but it is all about momentum now and whilst the likes of Cardiff and Derby have plenty, the Robins have none.

A quick turnaround is needed, then, and many fans will be hoping that Benik Afobe can lead that with him back playing after such a long time away from the pitch.

However, after revealing his hopes for the run-in via the club’s official channels, several Robins took to Twitter to suggest that he is not being played in his best position by Lee Johnson.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said by Robins fans on social media:

After ten months on the sidelines, Benik is 🔙! He's looking to play a big part in the run-in! 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 30, 2020

Indeed Rich, reminds me of when we had all those strikers on the wings when we got relegated from the championship — Keith Brown (@KeithBrown999) June 30, 2020

Maybe he would play a bigger part if he played up front — Tom Cleeves (@CleevesTom) June 30, 2020

Yea, great to have him back, on the WING 😡😡 — Kevin crisp (@atyeoboy13) June 30, 2020

Been out so long, we forgot where he plays 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Rob Martin (@RynoRob) June 30, 2020

Johnson OUT — Joe Pople (@joeypopes1) June 30, 2020

Playing in his strongest position at left midfield 🤷 — Lewis harris (@Lharrispphpgh) June 30, 2020

Just not on the left wing… — Richard Hemming (@RBDHemming) June 30, 2020

Square pegs and round holes spring to mind! 🙈 — ashley reynolds (@Ashleyr2305) June 30, 2020

Best centre forward we have had in years…. stick him on the wing. — rocket73 (@rocket736) June 30, 2020