This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Watford are already plotting ways to bolster their squad in the coming weeks, with Kelechi Iheanacho the latest player to be linked with a move to Vicarage Road.

That's according to Spanish media outlet El Sevillista, who claim that the Hornets are eyeing up a potential January move for the out-of-favour Sevilla man.

It wouldn't be a great surprise to see Watford go big in the window this season, not least because they find themselves in the thick of the promotion race, and with a potentially gilt-edged chance at getting back to the Premier League, they should do everything to avoid that slipping through their fingers.

Kelechi Iheanacho may not be the answer for Watford

We asked our FLW Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on a potential move for Iheanacho, and he greeted the move with a degree of scepticism.

He said: "Obviously it's quite an exciting name for Watford to be linked with. He's a very good striker having graduated from the Man City academy before moving to Leicester.

"I just wonder whether we might actually need someone who can lead the line and hold the ball up, whereas Iheanacho when he was at Leicester was a bit of a back-up to Jamie Vardy and played on the break.

"I think the questions would have to be, is he going to convert from a squad player mentality being used occasionally, to a start week in week out, which is really what we need.

"Also, can he do the job with his back to goal as well as running in behind?

"I would think he probably can, and he would undoubtedly be better than what we've got on the book currently, so it's very exciting to be linked with a player like this."

Kelechi Iheanacho's star quality could fire Watford to promotion

Watford find themselves firmly in the thick of the promotion race this season under Tom Cleverey, and although they have some exceptional players in their ranks, they do probably lack a bit of extra star quality.

Behind Vakoun Bayo, Watford aren't blessed with a wealth of attacking prowess in the final third, but Iheanacho would certainly bring that in abundance and he has experience of getting out the league, having done so with Leicester last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho's 23/24 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 23 5 1

Although he was a bit-part player last term, Iheanacho has shown enough in English football to suggest he'll be able to slot straight back in, and if Watford could get him firing, there would undoubtedly be a host of Championship sides looking on with envy.