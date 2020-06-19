‘Squad player’ – Danny Mills delivers verdict on Leeds United regular’s future

Danny Mills has been questioning whether Patrick Bamford can be the man to lead the line for Leeds United in the Premier League, should the Whites get there.

Leeds top the Championship table with nine games of the season remaining, sitting in a prime position to win promotion back to the Premier League – a division the Whites haven’t competed in since 2004.

Bamford has led the line for Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship in all-but two games this season, returning 13 goals and two assists, which is a figure that could be so much more given Leeds’ ability to create a hatful of chances for their forwards.

Should Leeds get over the line, however, Mills has questioned the 26-year-old’s credentials to step up into the Premier League and be anything more than a squad player.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “Realistically, I think Leeds will be looking to reinforce in that position.

“Patrick Bamford divides opinion. He’s done very well for Leeds this season. He works incredibly hard. At the start of the season I wasn’t sure if he was going to be up for the fight, but all credit to him, he’s done a fabulous job.

“He’s had his critics, he’s missed some chances, but he works tirelessly for the team and he fits into the way that Bielsa wants to play. That’s vitally important at times. You have to be a team player. We can’t all be Michael Jordan – there has to be players who do the hard yards, and he is one of those.

“He’s going to get his fair share of goals, but is he going to get enough in the Premier League? Probably not, but I think he will kept around as a squad player. He’s got fight, he’s got spirit, and he undoubtedly has quality.”

Bamford will likely lead the line on Sunday when Leeds take on Cardiff City.

Bielsa’s side are looking to convert a table-topping position into promotion. They sit a point clear of West Brom and seven ahead of Fulham, with that pair in action on Saturday, looking to pile the pressure on Leeds.

The Verdict

This is a big decision for Leeds to make in the summer, but perhaps Bielsa’s faith in Bamford might swing some game time in his favour.

Bamford works so hard and does score goals, and whilst the Premier League is a step up, if anyone will keep faith with the 26-year-old it will be Bielsa.

Already this season Bamford has seen off Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin (two very good strikers), which tells you that he isn’t going to hand over his starting berth easily.

That’s worth considering for Mills.

