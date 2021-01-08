‘Squad player’ – Carlton Palmer makes West Ham transfer claim involving EFL forward

West Ham are believed to be keen to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King in the January transfer window according to The Sun.

It is also claimed that the likes of Wolves and West Brom are interested in striking a deal with the Norwegian international, although it remains to be seen as to which club is the frontrunner in the race to sign him.

West Ham will surely be in the mix though, with David Moyes’ cashing-in on Sebastian Haller, with the Frenchman recently signing for Dutch side Ajax.

King has struggled for consistent game time this season with Jason Tindall’s side though, with the 28-year-old making just eight appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer had his concerns over whether King would be the right player to replace Haller in the January transfer window, with his lack of game time being mentioned by Palmer.

“He’s only played seven games this season and I would have thought Bournemouth would have hung on to him to see them get over the mark and get promoted.

“But he’s not played a lot of football for them this season and they’re doing very well.”

The 55-year-old highlighted King’s attributes, and felt as though he could be available at a cheaper fee than what Bournemouth turned down during the summer transfer window.

“I don’t see him going anywhere as a first-team starter because his goals record is not phenomenal. I think he’s scored 16 in one season, but that’s not a reflection of his general goalscoring record. But what he has got, he’s got energy, he’s got pace, he’ll keep defences honest.

“So maybe West Ham might have a bat for him because he will fall into their price category. [Bournemouth] turned down £13m for him when they got relegated and he’s going to be available on a free in the summer, so maybe he might be available a little bit cheaper and maybe West Ham might have a look at him.”

Palmer admitted that King would only be a squad player for West Ham, if he signed for the club, and was concerned about his injury record whilst with Bournemouth.

“I think he’s got plenty of energy, in the Championship he’s going to be a handful, without a shadow of a doubt, if he’s fit and he’s playing. He’s struggled with injuries, hasn’t scored a goal and hasn’t created a goal this season.

“He gave [Bournemouth] a lot of energy and a lot of endeavour [but] he would only be a squad player, for me, going to the Premier League.”

King and his Bournemouth team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host League Two side Oldham Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Palmer here.

King hasn’t exactly been a regular for Bournemouth in the Championship this season, and he’s yet to score in his eight appearances for the Cherries this term.

West Ham need a striker that is going to score goals on a regular basis for them this season, and I’m just not sure that King is the answer to that problem.

There are better options out there for the Hammers in my eyes, and they shouldn’t rush into making a decision over King.