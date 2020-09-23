‘Squad is unreal’, ‘No excuses’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans are relaying the same message after transfer news

Nottingham Forest have swooped to sign Scott McKenna, with the centre-back arriving for an undisclosed fee.

McKenna has made over 100 appearances for Aberdeen, whilst the defender has also managed to establish himself on the international scene with Scotland, who he has 16 caps for.

Coming in to complement the likes of Joe Worrall at centre-back, the Forest fans are clearly delighted with the signing of McKenna.

However, expectation levels are rising once more at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are in the Championship bottom-three after back-to-back defeats and are looking for a spark to get them moving back into the promotion picture.

The signing of McKenna, in the eyes of many, leaves the club with no excuses other than to challenge, with the City Ground squad looking amongst the strongest in the Championship.

Here, we dive into the reaction of those expectant Forest fans…

sorry but there’s no excuses anymore we’ve gotta start winning — 👤 (@TreeceyNFFC) September 23, 2020

1st job Scott – smash the Championship strikers into row Z – 2nd sort the balls in from corners – 3rd couple of headed goals yourself 😝👍🏻 welcome — B8S (@B8Batesy7891) September 23, 2020

Our squad is actually unbelievable — olly whaley (@ollie_whaley) September 23, 2020

A left sided big strong centre back this is what we've been crying out for now we shouldn't be bullied by other teams with size . Welcome to Forest a team with proud history of Scottish players Robertson Burns Gemmil Burke etc — Ian (@iantoadinhole) September 23, 2020

Good signing! We've had a poor start, but I'm glad we're acknowledging it and trying to move forward. #NFFC — ᴋɪᴇʀᴀɴ (@kieranthekiz) September 23, 2020

We have to get promoted this squad is unreal — Dylan Jackson (@DylanJackson02) September 23, 2020

Another awesome signing Santo no excuses now — Antony NFFC (@ChappieNFFC) September 23, 2020

This squad is unreal, gotta be up there this season — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) September 23, 2020