‘Squad is unreal’, ‘No excuses’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans are relaying the same message after transfer news

9 mins ago

Nottingham Forest have swooped to sign Scott McKenna, with the centre-back arriving for an undisclosed fee.  

McKenna has made over 100 appearances for Aberdeen, whilst the defender has also managed to establish himself on the international scene with Scotland, who he has 16 caps for.

Coming in to complement the likes of Joe Worrall at centre-back, the Forest fans are clearly delighted with the signing of McKenna.

However, expectation levels are rising once more at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are in the Championship bottom-three after back-to-back defeats and are looking for a spark to get them moving back into the promotion picture.

The signing of McKenna, in the eyes of many, leaves the club with no excuses other than to challenge, with the City Ground squad looking amongst the strongest in the Championship.

Here, we dive into the reaction of those expectant Forest fans…


