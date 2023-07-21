Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Ashley Phillips is in danger of falling through due to an unresolved fee agreement between the two sides.

Rovers are holding out for £5m plus extras, which Tottenham is currently unwilling to meet, potentially causing the deal to collapse.

Despite the high price tag, Spurs should continue negotiating for Phillips as he is a promising young player who has the potential to become a world-class defender in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur have faced a major stumbling block in their quest to secure the signing of Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips, according to Alan Nixon.

It previously looked as though Spurs were going to secure the teenager's signature, having retained their long-term interest in the promising defender.

He was linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last May - but he ended up playing an important part for the first team during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign when they had a very limited number of centre-back options at their disposal.

Dominic Hyam hadn't joined the club at that point and Hayden Carter hadn't established himself as a solid first-teamer at Ewood Park.

Why are Tottenham facing difficulties in their quest to sign Ashley Phillips?

Phillips has already had a medical in the capital but a fee is yet to be agreed between the two sides and with that, the deal is now in danger of falling through according to Alan Nixon.

At this stage, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are holding out for £5m plus extras and Tottenham aren't keen to meet that valuation at this point.

Interested sides were reportedly told that the player was available for just £2m plus extras - but a further £3m may need to be paid if Spurs can't find a way to secure the youngster's signature for less.

How long does Ashley Phillips have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

His current deal expires in 2025 and with this in mind, Rovers are in a reasonably strong position at the negotiating table.

With Rovers' owners reportedly having trouble transferring money to the UK from India, how serious that problem is could potentially determine whether they need to cash in on him in the short term.

Unfortunately for Venky's, they seem to be hamstrung by the Indian government's new regulations, which could weaken their stance at the negotiating table for the defender.

But they seem to be holding firm at this stage, although it remains to be seen whether they stick to their guns and continue to demand £5m.

Should Spurs continue their pursuit of Ashley Phillips?

The player only turned 18 last month and that just goes to reinforce the fact he still has plenty of time to improve in his quest to become a world-class defender.

Representing England at a youth international level for various age groups, that shows just how promising he is and Spurs may regret it if they don't pay the amount needed to secure his signature during this window.

£5m is steep for a player who may not become a key player for quite a few years yet - but he's likely to be worth a lot more in the future so they should be looking to recruit him sooner rather than later, especially with other teams likely to be interested in the 18-year-old too.

They should continue negotiating to get the best possible deal for themselves though - because it wouldn't be a surprise to see Blackburn reduce their price tag considering the troubles Venky's are having in their quest to transfer funds to the UK.

If Rovers aren't to budge though, their £5m valuation should be met because Spurs could live to regret it if they don't get a deal over the line for him now.