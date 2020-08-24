Spurs set to put on brakes in EFL player pursuit

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is set to pour cold water on the chase for Norwich City’s Max Aarons and give Ryan Sessegnon room to shine next season, according to The Athletic.

The Lilywhites will be looking to build on their Europa League finish last season in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with Jose Mourinho’s feet now firmly under the table.

Indeed, he’ll be looking to sign some players this summer but it appears as though Aarons might well not be one that he decides to bring in.

According to the report, Tottenham are now aiming to give Sessegnon more of a chance to shine next season at full-back, with him showing flashes of what he can do last season for Spurs.

He has considerable talent, of course, and it perhaps makes sense to give him room to grow rather than bring in another young player that will hamper his progress and perhaps their own.

The Verdict

Aarons is a good player and we know that he has the energy and quality to play in the Premier League.

In Sessegnon, though, Spurs already have a really talented youngster in that area of the pitch and it makes sense to try and get him playing more next season.

For Norwich, too, it’s a moment of relief potentially.