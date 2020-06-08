Spurs tipped to move for EFL talent

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham could be encouraged to move again for Charlie Kelman with Southend United staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two.

The Blues have had a tough campaign in League One to say the very least and have looked nailed on for the drop to the fourth tier for some time this campaign.

The break in play has postponed things, of course, but it appears likely whatever the outcome of the League One vote on Tuesday, Southend will drop.

And, that said, the Mail reckons that Tottenham could again look to try and bring in Kelman during the summer window having seen one bid for him rejected already, earlier this year.

The Verdict

Kelman is one of the few shining lights at Southend at the moment and it seems likely that they will lose him sooner rather than later.

Spurs are clearly interested in bringing him in and we’ll just have to see if they are able to do exactly that, though it is surely one they could be confident of completing given the situation the Blues are in.

Spurs have some good young players at their club at the moment, and bringing in Kelman would only add to that environment.