Harry Winks' career was stalling during the latter stages of his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Previously an England international, the midfielder wasn't one of the first names on the teamsheet for the North London side during the last few years of his spell in the English capital.

Even heading out on loan to Sampdoria last term, he didn't do enough to retain his place in the Premier League and was forced to drop down to the Championship to play for Leicester City.

On paper, that looks like a very disappointing move following the Foxes' relegation, but they are a big club and this switch was and is a real chance for him to kickstart his career.

At the age of 27, he's approaching a very important stage of his career.

He may have represented England at a senior level and played for a world-class team like Spurs, but he will want to rise to the top again so he can look back on his career with fewer regrets.

How has Harry Winks got on at Leicester City?

Winks has been an integral figure for the Midlands outfit since his arrival, which is a great achievement considering his lack of playing time in recent seasons.

It would have been understandable if Maresca had decided to ease him in slowly due to this lack of game time, but the Italian has put full faith in the Englishman to deliver and the midfielder has repaid that faith.

Some would argue that he isn't irreplaceable considering the other midfield options the Foxes have, but he's definitely someone you want in your lineup in the second tier and the fact he has retained his starting spot just goes to show how valuable he has been.

What next for Harry Winks at Leicester City?

Considering how well they have been doing this season, it would be a massive surprise if the Foxes don't manage to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Although nothing is guaranteed in football, Leicester are showing the consistency needed to secure a top-two spot and will only get better in the coming months as they continue to adapt to Maresca's methods.

Because of how good he has been so far, you would imagine Maresca would be a success in the top flight as well as the second tier, which probably maximises Winks' chance of staying in the starting lineup if the Foxes were promoted to the top tier considering the Italian is playing him regularly now.

And if the midfielder does become a success in the top flight again, that will be a great achievement considering his career was stalling.

Considering he's a Spurs academy product, no one will be happier for him than Tottenham fans, and they will be delighted to see that he's got a real purpose again.

He certainly has the ability to be a game-changer at most levels - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back at the top level very soon.