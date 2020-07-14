Spurs still in with a chance to beat PL side to EFL signing

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to beat Brighton and Hove Albion to the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Jensen Weir.

The young midfielder is one of a handful of good young players at the Latics and, with administration in place, it seems likely that the club is going to see these talents move, for as big a fee as possible.

Indeed, Weir seemed set for a move to Brighton but it’s not gone through yet and Alan Nixon has revealed that Spurs’ bigger offer is what is holding things up.

Jensen Weir move from Wigan to Brighton still not cleared. Bigger offer from Spurs seems to have unsettled admin and their advisers. Sale would help … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 14, 2020

The Verdict

Naturally, it is the administrators’ job to get the most money into the club as possible and that will naturally see the sale of assets, in this case, footballers.

Wigan have the likes of Weir and Joe Gelhardt getting linked with moves for decent money at the moment and, though they’d obviously like to keep them, selling them on is going to help with the situation they find themselves in.

Both Spurs and Brighton are keen, then, and it remains to be seen if the Seagulls end up being beaten by Tottenham in the race for him – though we probably won’t have to wait much longer for a conclusion.