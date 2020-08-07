Spurs set to miss out on EFL talent with medical scheduled with European club

German side Stuttgart are set to win the race to sign Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh, with a medical set to take place according to Kicker.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta and AC Milan were just some of the clubs reportedly interested in signing the Potters player, but it appears as though Stuttgart have won the race to land his signature.

It is claimed by Kicker that Sankoh has been in Germany recently, and is said to be impressed with the facilities on offer with Stuttgart.

Stoke City had been keen to tie down Sankoh to a new contract, but it seems as though they have lost their battle to keep him at the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sankoh hadn’t made a first-team appearance for the Potters, but caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the club’s academy teams.

Stoke’s senior side finished 15th in the Championship table in what was a disappointing league campaign on the whole for Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Verdict:

Stoke will be frustrated to lose him.

Sankoh has impressed in the academy teams for Stoke, and the Potters would have been keen to keep him at the club heading into the 2020/21 season.

But with some reputable teams registering their interest in signing the youngster, it seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before Sankoh left the club.

It’ll be interesting to see how he copes at Stuttgart, as you would imagine that he could have been presented with a clear pathway to the senior team by Stuttgart.