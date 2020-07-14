Spurs set to be dealt transfer blow in pursuit of EFL player as European club enter the race

Tottenham Hotspur could be dealt a blow in their efforts to sign Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh, with German side Stuttgart entering the race to sign him according to Kicker.

It is also claimed that the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are interested in signing the Potters youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

But Kicker have revealed that Sankoh has already had a meeting with Stuttgart, and they’ve seemingly left a good impression on the forward.

Stuttgart have recently had their promotion back into Germany’s top-flight confirmed, and it is believed that they could offer Sankoh a route into the first-team in the near future, which is likely to put them ahead of other parties that are interested in signing him.

Sankoh only signed for Stoke City in the summer of 2018 from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, but has clearly made a positive impact with a number of European giants expressing an interest in the 16-year-old.

Stoke City’s first-team are set to return to competitive action on Wednesday evening when they take on play-off chasing Bristol City.

The Verdict:

He’s clearly a player with real talent.

You don’t just attract interest from the likes of Spurs, Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus by luck, and Sankoh has a big decision to make heading into the summer transfer window.

Stuttgart have clearly made a good impression on him, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was to sign for the German side in the near future.

Stoke will be frustrated that he’s likely to leave the club, but the Potters will be keen to get as much as they can for him in the summer.