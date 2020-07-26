Spurs set to announce signing of Wigan Athletic man next week

Tottenham Hotspur are set to announce the signing of Wigan Athletic’s Alfie Devine next week, according to Football Insider.

The 15-year-old has reportedly signed a youth contract at the club and will be a part of their academy from next season – his deal is to be become a professional one come his 17th birthday.

News had broke last week that Devine was catching the eye of Spurs. Jose Mourinho’s side not one so famed for bringing about young blood, but certainly one that’s looking to head that way.

Wigan hold Devine in high-regards though due to their current situation, offloading players will sadly be the norm for them over the course of the summer month.

Kieffer Moore is largely expected to leave, and so too are the likes of Antonee Robinson and Joe Gelhardt.

Wigan though will be glad for the half-a-million for Devine. A club that’s just been relegated into League One after an unfortunate and sudden hardship, Wigan will need to gather all the funding they can.

Their off-field situation is ongoing, but manager Paul Cook will be hoping that he can seal a few more player sales to keep the integrity and future in the club in tact.

The verdict

Devine is a well-known youth product and Tottenham likely wouldn’t have been the only ones looking at him this summer. Wigan have got a good deal out of this too – fans might have liked to see him playing in the first-team eventually, but right now they’ll take the money.