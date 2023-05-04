Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as they look to appoint a new manager, according to this morning's update from Football Insider.

Spurs currently have Ryan Mason at the helm following the dismissal of Cristian Stellini, who failed to get a tune out of his players and suffered an embarrassing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United in his last game as interim manager.

They will still be focusing on this season as they look to secure a spot in Europe - but one eye will also be on the summer with the club in need of a permanent boss following Antonio Conte's departure.

Kompany has been heavily linked with the top job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with The Sun previously reporting that he was Daniel Levy's number-one target to come in as the Belgian continues to impress at Turf Moor.

With the Clarets already promoted, Kompany will have a tough decision to make on his future if he's offered the Tottenham job.

Is Vincent Kompany ready to reject Spurs?

According to Football Insider, Kompany is ready to reject offers from elsewhere to remain with his current club, with the 37-year-old reportedly telling his backroom team that he wants to stay put.

The former Manchester City player has experienced major success at Turf Moor, knows his current players inside out and has been promised that he will be backed during the summer window, something that will be important for the Lancashire side in their quest to remain afloat in the division.

The ex-Belgium international is also believed to be settled in the local area and could potentially be persuaded to sign a new deal with the Clarets offering him an extension.

Should Vincent Kompany stay or go?

Football Insider believe Levy is keen to make an appointment quickly and this means they may need to approach the Clarets pretty quickly because Kompany may take some time to decide whether he wants to stay or go.

Despite reports elsewhere, you just feel the 37-year-old would actively consider a move to the English capital considering how big Tottenham are.

However, you wouldn't blame him if he rejected a move to Spurs because many top-quality managers have gone there and failed to get a tune out of the players. At this early stage of his career, he won't want to fail at such a big club.

You also have to look at his current situation at Turf Moor. The ingredients are there for him to be successful and as long as he's supported in the summer market, you would back him to keep the Clarets afloat in the Premier League.

A lot of respect has to be paid to the Championship league leaders and Alan Pace - because they aren't a small club and would be a very attractive team for most managers looking for a new job.