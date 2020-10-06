Spurs remain confident in reaching transfer agreement with EFL club for defender

Tottenham Hotspur remain confident of reaching an agreement with Swansea City for defender Joe Rodon according to Sky Sports.

Rodon has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in recent seasons for the Swans, and he certainly played his part in their strong finish in last year’s campaign.

Swansea finished sixth in the Championship table last term, but missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Rodon made 21 league appearances for Steve Cooper’s side last term, and has already featured this season for Swansea, as they look to build on some strong performances in last year’s league campaign.

Spurs registered their interest in signing Rodon late on Monday evening, in what was a frantic day, as clubs across England looked fo finalise deals with overseas teams, with the deadline being at 11pm.

But now that the first transfer window has closed, the deadline for domestic deals between English clubs is now on October 16th, which will give Jose Mourinho’s side time to further their interest in signing Rodon.

Swansea are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be keen to make it three wins in a row in their next game.

Rodon and his team-mates are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on struggling Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Do these celebrities support Swansea, Cardiff, Bristol City or Reading? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The Verdict:

I’m not sure this would be the right move for Rodon.

The Welshman has really impressed me with Swansea since breaking into their first-team, but he’ll have to think carefully about his next move, as it could make or break his career.

We often see younger players head to Premier League clubs in the hope of featuring on a regular basis, but I just can’t see this being the case for Rodon.

Jose Mourinho already has a number of stronger options available to him in defence, and Rodon would be used on a rotational basis at best if he moved to Spurs.