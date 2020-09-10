Spurs look out of transfer race as Manchester United aim for EFL signing

Tottenham are not willing to pay the £15m-£20m asking price AFC Bournemouth have for attacker Josh King this summer, according to The Athletic.

Spurs are in the market for a new attacker to challenge Harry Kane, something we have perhaps seen for the last five years at the north London club.

Such is the talent that Kane possesses, few have managed to play much at Spurs and, as second-fiddle striker, when called upon they have been rusty and failed to really live up to expectations, more often than not.

That said, then, it perhaps makes sense that Spurs do not want to spend big money and this could perhaps be a boost to Manchester United.

Again, The Athletic is reporting that the men from Old Trafford are interested in signing the Norwegian international and they are willing to spend the money, so perhaps a return to United is on the cards this summer.

The Verdict

King is a fine player and one that should be in the Premier League, without doubt.

Bournemouth have seen a number of attacking players leave this summer and it would be no shock to see King eventually go before the end of the window.

United appear to be keen, then, whilst Spurs seem less likely a destination.