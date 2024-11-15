Pundit David Norris has warned that Manor Solomon may find it difficult to get himself back on track at a club like Leeds United.

He voiced these concerns in an interview with MOT Leeds News, having seen the Israeli fail to make the impact that he would have wanted to during the early stages of his time at Elland Road.

The Whites have lost both Crysencio Summerville and Jaidon Anthony since the end of last season, with the former making a big-money move to West Ham United and the latter returning to AFC Bournemouth following the end of his loan spell.

Summerville has been the bigger miss, with the Dutchman making a real impact during the 2023/24 campaign and playing a big part in guiding the West Yorkshire side to the play-off final.

But with Leeds losing at Wembley, it always looked as though some key players were going to move on for the sake of balancing the books, and the likes of Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter all sealed moves away from Elland Road.

Some players were recruited to replace those who had left though, with Largie Ramazani coming in as a replacement for Summerville and Solomon being signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

This looked to be an amazing signing on paper, considering the quality Solomon has, but injuries have been an issue for him at Spurs and it still remains to be seen whether he can be a key player for Daniel Farke.

Thus far, he has been unable to make the impact that he would have wanted to, registering an assist on his debut against Hull City but failing to build on that and also spending time out injured.

Manor Solomon's 2024/25 loan spell at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 1

He has also come off the bench in some of his appearances, which has contributed to his inability to make a great impression in West Yorkshire.

David Norris reveals Manor Solomon concern amid average Leeds United spell

Norris is concerned that Leeds may not be an ideal place for Solomon to get himself back on track.

He told MOT Leeds News: "I think I’d be concerned about it a little bit, but wouldn’t be overly panicked.

"If you lose a bit of confidence through his injury or not getting straight back in producing like how he started, it could be quite hard. Especially at a place like Leeds with the demand.

"It feels like he’s lacking that sort of confidence. It doesn’t look like he’s at the level he showed he can perform at, but it’s an area Farke does sometimes have options which helps."

Manor Solomon could still become a real asset at Leeds United

There's always an expectation of players at Leeds - and especially Solomon who has a good CV and has shown his class in the past.

Considering the ability he has, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him shine for the remainder of his time at Elland Road.

He won't be short of motivation to perform well, considering he will see this spell as a real chance to kickstart his career.

But if he's to perform well, he needs to have the opportunity to get himself into a rhythm and that means he ideally needs regular starts.

Whether he will get many starting opportunities between now and the end of the season remains to be seen.