Spurs join West Brom in race for Watford man

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Watford striker Troy Deeney as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

With Troy Parrott moving on loan to Millwall, Harry Kane is currently the only out-and-out striker in the Spurs squad, with both Heung-Son Min and Lucas Moura able to provide cover.

The north London club have already made three signings this summer – agreeing a permanent deal for Giovani Lo Celso, signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, and snapping up free agent goalkeeper Joe Hart – but it appears they’re not done yet.

According to the Express & Star, Spurs are eyeing a move for Deeney as they look to land a back-up for Kane.

The 32-year-old has spent 10 years at Watford, scoring 133 goals and providing 59 assists, and is also attracting attention from newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion.

The Hornets were relegated last season and Deeney has suggested he will not push for a move away from the club this summer but you’d imagine the offer of a return to the top flight may be too good to turn down.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a smart bit of business for Spurs.

They need some support for Kane up top and Deeney would provide a different option to anything Jose Mourinho already has in the squad – adding some real physicality to the forward line.

He’s proven at Premier League level, will bring his experience and leadership, and just seems to ooze confidence, which you’d imagine will make him a fantastic addition.

It may be difficult to convince the 32-year-old to settle for playing second fiddle, however, which could mean West Brom are better set to get a deal done.