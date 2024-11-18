Ian Darke believes Tottenham Hotspur's hectic schedule will prevent Leeds United from re-signing Archie Gray on loan in January.

The broadcaster made these comments to MOT Leeds News, having seen Gray remain a part of Ange Postecoglou's squad despite his inexperience.

Gray established himself as a key player at Elland Road last term, starting the season in central midfield before moving to right-back and nailing down a starting spot there.

Related Leeds United and Birmingham City have hit the jackpot with deals for Japan stars Japanese stars Ao Tanaka and Tomoki Iwata have both been shining for Leeds and Birmingham so far this season.

Playing a big part in guiding the Whites to the play-off final at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he was one of the players who looked set to be in the frame for an exit after their Wembley defeat against Southampton.

And Gray was the first major departure of the summer, with Spurs getting a deal over the line for him, believed to be between £30m-£40m.

Despite starting regularly in West Yorkshire, it was unclear whether he was going to be part of Spurs' first team, with the teenager making a fairly big jump from Elland Road to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ian Darke on why Leeds United won't re-sign Archie Gray in January

Gray hasn't started every game for the North London outfit, but considering he's only 18, he has played a fairly decent amount of senior football this season and can be pleased with the minutes he's winning on the pitch.

Archie Gray's 2024/25 campaign at Tottenham Hotspur Competition Appearances Premier League 5 Europa League 4 EFL Cup 2 (Correct figures as of November 18th, 2024)

It's obvious, however, that Gray will want to secure as much game time as possible, and a loan exit from Spurs could give him the opportunity to start regularly.

A return to Elland Road for another promotion push could potentially interest Gray, but Darke doesn't believe a temporary return to his former club will be a possibility in January.

Explaining why, he told MOT Leeds News: "What legislates against Gray going back to Leeds on loan is, I think, Tottenham in the Europa League. They need a deep squad because they’ve got a hectic schedule.

"If they only had the Premier League and the domestic cups to think about, it would maybe be a different story.

"Leeds fans would love to see him come back and help deliver promotion, but I’d be more than a little surprised if Spurs allowed it to happen."

Leeds United may not need Archie Gray to secure promotion back to the Premier League

Leeds already have a couple of options at right-back, with Jayden Bogle and Isaac Schmidt able to operate in this area when available.

Junior Firpo and Sam Byram can play on the other side, and in midfield, the Whites recently used the free agent market to recruit Josuha Guilavogui.

The midfield area is one that still needs to be looked at, but it's one that should probably be addressed in the summer, with Guilavogui's contract expiring at the end of the season and Joe Rothwell's loan ending after the end of the season.

If they are to make additions in the midfield area, they need to be for the long term, and Gray won't be that, considering Spurs won't want to let him go on a permanent deal.

And even without Gray, they could achieve their aim of winning promotion, so they need to move on and look at some realistic targets if they are considering a move for him.