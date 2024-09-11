Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray left the club after just one season to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs may also be keen on adding his brother to their ranks, Harry Gray.

Archie will hope to realise more of his potential under Ange Postecoglou, but Spurs could reunite the two brothers after reports from TBR Football report that Harry is being eyed as another star to bolster their ranks, with Archie and Lucas Bergvall highlighting their push for more high potential stars.

Archie was Leeds' crown jewel and has penned a six-year deal with Spurs, after they agreed a fee of around £40 million with the West Yorkshire outfit for the 18-year-old, with Joe Rodon returning to Leeds in the other direction for around £10 million on a permanent basis, having been a hugely successful loan signing last year.

At the age of just 18, Gray is already a well-rounded player but with plenty more potential as well. His ability to carry the ball and his first touch is already top drawer. He is a player that is mature beyond his years and capable of imposing himself on a game at either right-back or in his preferred central midfield role.

He is calm and composed on the ball, and demands it from his teammates. Gray's decision-making and speed of thought will only improve in time, as will his physicality; but they are all strong areas of his skill-set for a player of such a young age.

Archie Gray's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (11/09/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 52 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 0 England U-21 4 1 1

Leeds starlet Harry Gray eyed by Spurs

The family name speaks to the talents of both Archie (pictured above) and Harry Gray at Leeds. They are in good company as the grandnephews of Leeds legend Eddie Gray, with another favourite with the Whites faithful in Frank Gray as their grandfather, and they are also Andy Gray's son; all of whom played for Leeds at one stage or another.

Spurs are reportedly keen to remain in the loop with Leeds when it comes to Archie's younger brother, with TBR Football reporting that they are already informing Leeds that they would like to sign the young striker.

The 15-year-old is the spitting image of his sibling, and has been linked with a move away previously, with Man City one interested party potentially. He is also said to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, much like his older brother.

TBR Football understand that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are also very keen on the talented youngster and are monitoring his progress with Leeds.

He does not turn 16 until next month but is already playing in the U-18 Premier League and was involved in pre-season with Leeds' first-team as well.

He came on against the likes of Harrogate Town, but is a few years away from the first-team yet. However, if he's anything like his brother, then he has an extremely bright future as a footballer.

He would also become the fifth Gray to appear in a Leeds shirt if he plays a part this season, unless Premier League interest grows too strong to ignore.

Archie Gray and Harry Gray's potential

Crucially, both Gray brothers are only going to improve from here, but their priority should be with a club that will offer regular game time and a clear pathway into the first-team.

For Archie, Spurs could be the best of the Premier League's elite in that sense under Postecoglou. Regular enough game time is paramount for him to realise his enormous potential.

If they can offer Gray and his brother the footballing opportunities they require to continue their development and to continue improving, then this could be a perfect fit for either youngster.

Archie was almost ever-present with Leeds during their promotion push last season, which may tempt Harry into staying, knowing that Daniel Farke's side will offer him a pathway into the first-team fold with Leeds.

His family's legacy at Elland Road is also something he will be acutely aware of and the fact that he is one of the most exciting talents to have emerged through the club's academy in a generation, alongside Archie.