Spurs? England? Nigeria? – What does the future hold for QPR’s Ebere Eze?

All the clout at Queens Park Rangers this season has been around Ebere Eze.

Not since the days of Adel Taarabt have QPR had a creative midfield player like Eze. ‘Creative midfielder’ is a soft term to describe the 21-year-old though – he’s become so much more under Mark Warburton, and perhaps ‘golden boy’ is a better way of describing him in his current stature at the club.

So what might the future hold for him? One thing is almost certain, and that’s that Eze’s future is not with QPR. As much as fans adore him, they’ve long understood the inevitably of him moving into the Premier League one day, and that was always going to materialise before QPR would relocate to the top-flight.

He’s shown this season that he belongs in the Premier League. With 12 goals and eight assists he’s had his best season to date, and it’s largely down to the defining factors that Warburton has instilled in his game. The most obvious being his increase in work-rate. Especially off the ball, Eze is as hard-working as any on his side, and that work-rate has seen him become a great team player, as well as a fine individual talent.

Several teams have shown an interest in Eze throughout the season, and QPR have been somewhat lucky to still have him now, but it’s Spurs who look the most interested and the likeliest to make a move in the summer. The club have long held an interest in QPR’s no.10 and Spurs in their brand new stadium, managed by the ‘special one’ and looking at European football next season will pose a huge temptation for Eze.

Internationally, Eze could represent either England or Nigeria. There was a lot of debate around this earlier in the season with the chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, making his admiration of Eze public, before Eze went on to make his Young Lions debut in November. Eze is one of a host of fine young English talents, and one of many to play in that no.10 role, so him representing Nigeria isn’t off the cards just yet.

Whatever may come of Eze, QPR fans will always remember him for his magic, spell-binding footwork and his overall demeanour on the pitch – constant, positive vibes which can illuminate the darkest of stadiums.