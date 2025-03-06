Tottenham Hotspur are one of a number of Premier League clubs as well as Championship promotion rivals Leeds United who are eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Sunderland star Dennis Cirkin.

That's according to a report from TBR Football on Thursday, and is news that will no doubt have Black Cats supporters sweating on Cirkin's long-term Stadium of Light future.

The 22-year-old left-back has been shining for the Wearsiders in the Championship this season, and has established himself as one of the best young full-backs in the second tier.

Spurs keeping tabs on Dennis Cirkin Sunderland progress over possible future swoop

As revealed by TBR Football, Spurs are among a collection of Premier League clubs taking a keen interest in Cirkin, with Tottenham said to have been keeping a close eye on his progress ever since he departed the club for Sunderland in 2021.

TBR state that numerous respected scouts have informed them that the former England youth international is viewed as the "Championship's outstanding full-back" at this very moment in time.

As well as Tottenham circling their former academy starlet, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Everton and fellow second tier side Leeds United have all been credited as having watched him at various points this season too.

Sunderland may rue failing to tie Cirkin down to long-term contract extension earlier in the season

Cirkin is out of contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2026, leaving his long-term future on Wearside firmly up in the air.

Sunderland had entered negotiations earlier this season, but after failing to make any progress on a new deal, the Black Cats have decided to shelve talks until the end of the campaign.

“We’ve had those conversations with the guys,” Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed via The Northern Echo in February.

Dennis Cirkin's 24/25 Championship stats as of 6 March - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Duels won Shots Touches in opp. box Avg. match rating 31 3 2 183 35 76 7.2/10

“There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s (Neil) commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them.

"That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused.”

However, with Premier League interest seemingly mounting in their impressive young defender, Sunderland may now be wishing they'd been able to come to an agreement.

Not only will his transfer value potentially suffer as a result of having just 12 months remaining on his contract come the summer, but should the Black Cats fail to win promotion to the top flight, then they could face a real challenge retaining his services.

These significant transfer developments may cause the club's hierarchy to get round the negotiation table sooner than they'd planned, however, and could force them into action.