Highlights Spurs scouts have been closely monitoring Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who is considered a top prospect.

Signing Bazunu may not be the best move for him as he may not be guaranteed first-choice status, and he should prioritize playing time at this stage in his career.

While Bazunu has potential, Spurs may need to consider squad depth and the cost of the transfer before making a move.

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that Spurs scouts have been monitoring the 21-year-old closely since he first came onto their radar last year.

According to the report, the North London club are said to regard the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper as a top prospect, and it is claimed that he fits the type of profile that Spurs are looking to invest in.

Indeed, they are reportedly keen on signing rising stars who can then develop under current boss Ange Postecoglou.

Would Gavin Bazunu be a good signing for Spurs?

With the above report in mind, it begs the above question - would Gavin Bazunu be a good signing for Spurs?

To answer this, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on the news below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

My big question is, where does he fit in, and will he be a starter?

That isn't a knock on Gavin Bazunu's talent, either, more so that current Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario seems to be doing a decent job after joining the club in the summer for a reported £17.2 million fee.

There is certainly room for Bazunu at Spurs, given it looks like Hugo Lloris is on his way out at some stage soon, but if I were Bazunu, I'd have some reservations about the move.

Of course, the player would back himself to claim the number one jersey, but there may not be a guarantee he would be first choice with Vicario performing well of late.

In that scenario, I don't think the switch from Southampton makes sense. Indeed, if he was going to be happy sitting on a bench, he may as well have stayed at Manchester City last summer.

At the end of the day, Bazunu is too good to be sitting on a bench, and he will learn far more from playing week in week out at his age, even if it's in the Championship.

At this stage in his career, Bazunu can afford to be picky with a move, and unless he's guaranteed plenty of minutes at Spurs, I'm not sure this is one I'd entertain if I were him, esepcially with Southampton looking as though they will be right up there in the promotion mix this season.

Ned Holmes

You wouldn't say goalkeeper is a priority position for Tottenham right now given the impressive start Guglielmo Vicario has made to life in North London.

That said, Gavin Bazunu is a huge talent with the potential to be a top Premier League goalkeeper in the future and a good fit for Ange Postecoglou's system so it's no surprise they're monitoring him.

You'd have to think that any permanent move Spurs made would be with a view to loaning him out to allow him to continue his development.

The 21-year-old would not be a bad investment but is now really the right time for them to strike?

There are issues with the depth of Postecoglou's squad while Bazunu will not come cheap.

Southampton know the talent they have on their hands and given his contract runs until 2027, will surely not consider offers that don't see them making a significant profit on the £15 million they paid Man City for him.