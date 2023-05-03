Watford youngster Adrian Blake has rejected a professional contract offered to him by the club.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Championship side are now set to lose one of their brightest young talents.

Indeed, the above report claims that after several meetings and discussions, discussions over a professional deal have now broken down, with Blake's scholarship terms set to expire at the end of June.

What have Watford said about Adrian Blake's future?

With the club themselves confirming talks have broken down in the piece above, it really does look like Blake is now set to leave.

Quoted in the piece, Watford FC Academy Director Richard Johnson outlined the deal that had been offered to Blake.

“The club has made an offer to Adrian which it considers fair and reasonable for the stage of his career at the moment." Johnson explained, via The Athletic.

"The multi-year deal, which could be signed by Adrian when he turned 18, is actually a longer contract offer than the one we made which he could have signed when he turned 17."

Spurs and Man Utd transfer boost?

News that Blake is set to depart Vicarage Road will be music to the ears of two top Premier League clubs, in Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, both of whom have been linked with the 17-year-old recently.

In March, for example, the Daily Mail reported that Spurs were among the Premier League sides keeping tabs on the youngster ahead of the summer.

Meanwhile, last month, in April, TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd were hopeful of tying up deals for two promising Watford youngsters - young defender Harry Amass, and, of course, Adrian Blake.

TEAMtalk also confirmed Spurs' interest in Blake, and interestingly, also claimed that Arsenal were also keen on securing his services.

How much of a blow is this to Watford?

Of course, losing a talented young player such as Blake, particularly when they have been in the club's academy since age nine.

On the other hand, though, I suppose it could be argued that there has not really been a clear pathway through to the first team at Vicarage Road in recent seasons.

Clearly, Blake's two first team cameo's for the club, and his travelling away on matchday's have not been enough to convince him his future lies at Vicarage Road.

Realistically, though, with clubs such as Man Utd, Spurs and Arsenal sniffing around, it is always going to be very hard for a club like Watford to convince a player to stay.