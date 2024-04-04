Highlights Ilicali warns clubs on Jaden Philogene transfer-30 million euros is the asking price to sign the forward.

Hull City owner reveals club policy- Not selling Philogene unless a hefty fee of £25 million is met.

Philogene key to Hull City play-off chase-Performances attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Spurs and Palace.

Acun Ilicali has issued a warning to clubs eyeing a move for Jaden Philogene this summer.

The Hull City owner has placed a price tag on the forward amid reports of potential transfer interest in the forward.

It has been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are among the sides keen to make a move on the former Aston Villa youngster.

Villa have a buy-back option on the player, but it only becomes active if the two clubs are in the same division, and it remains to be seen whether they would be keen on triggering the clause if the Tigers gain promotion this term.

Liam Rosenior’s side is chasing a play-off place in the Championship, with Philogene’s standout performances key to their push for a top six position.

Ilicali fires Philogene transfer price warning

Ilicali has claimed that it will cost at least €30 (£25.7) million to purchase the 22-year-old from the Yorkshire outfit.

He believes it will be more difficult to extract a hefty fee for Ozan Tufan due to his age, but clarified the club’s transfer policy for player sales going forward.

“For the moment, I consider the team successful,” said Ilicali, via Turkish outlet Sabah.

“It was ranked 21st when we bought it. Of course, we haven’t achieved the success we dreamed of, but this business is like climbing a ladder,

“It has been like that in my own career.

“I want to climb the stairs step by step in our England adventure.

“I can’t give a deadline because neither fast nor slow will make me happy. I want us to climb slowly.

“Thank God, we are currently making one to three and three to five in transfers. You will buy it for €5 (£4.3) million, it will be 30. You will buy it for 10, it will be 50.

“We need to achieve this. This will be our policy.

“Just like Real Madrid bought Arda Güler. We can guess how much he’ll be from now on.

“We need to catch players like that.

“We got Jaden Philogene for €5 (£4.3) million, now he’s €30 (£25.7) million. But we have no intention to give him away for 30.

"Ozan is not a potential player due to his age.

“We received three offers from Turkey. But there was no offer from England.

“Years ago we used to play FM [Football Manager] a lot. When you look at it, I am experiencing the truth of this right now, but the truth is difficult.”

Jaden Philogene's importance to Hull City

Jaden Philogene's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.33 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.26 Shots 3.93 Assists 0.25 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.47 Shot-creating actions 4.30

Philogene has contributed eight goals and six assists from 25 appearances in the Championship this season for Hull (all stats from Fbref).

This has caught the attention of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, raising doubt of his future at the MKM Stadium.

He is the joint-top scorer in Rosenior’s side, alongside Tufan and Aaron Connolly.

Philogene will be key to another play-off qualification, with the team currently six points adrift of the top six in 10th place, albeit having played a game fewer than their rivals.

Hull set firm Philogene stance

It is believed the buy-back option Villa hold on Philogene is worth just £15 million, which would represent a pretty good profit on someone signed for £5 million.

But Ilicali has made it clear that other clubs like Spurs and Palace will have to pay a premium to sign the player this summer.

Philogene has earned a lot of praise for his performances in the Championship, and it’s no surprise clubs in the top flight are paying attention.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs or Palace would pay a fee the size of £25 million, but Hull will be keen to keep hold of him unless that fee is met due to his importance to Rosenior’s side, so they would be smart to commit to this stance long-term.