Tottenham Hotspur sent scouts to watch Sunderland's Tommy Watson on Saturday, while Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also interested, according to TBR Football.

The North London club pounced on the opportunity to witness one of the Black Cats' most promising talents in the capital as they drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.

TBR Football understands that Crystal Palace and West Ham are also believed to be tracking the 18-year-old winger.

Watson was not the only point of attraction at The Den, with Sunderland star Chris Rigg also being scouted by Spurs and Arsenal.

Tommy Watson benefiting from increased minutes for Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion made an audacious deadline day bid for Watson at the end of the summer transfer window.

Although not many outside of Sunderland would have known much about the up-and-coming talent, the Seagulls were clearly onto something.

The Wearsiders resisted Brighton's approach and while the 18-year-old had to remain patient for opportunities, he is now emerging as a regular under Regis Le Bris.

Having featured as a late substitute in his first four appearances for the club, Watson has started in each of his last two outings, against Preston North End and Millwall.

Watson is likely to feature more heavily in the coming weeks, with Romaine Mundle set to be out with a hamstring injury until the New Year.

Furthermore, Patrick Roberts will likely see his minutes managed. Although a regular starter, the winger rarely completes 90 minutes of football.

Tommy Watson's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 6 Started 2 Minutes per game 32 Touches 13.7 Accurate passes per game 3.7 (76%) Total duels won 2.7 (53%)

The right-winger is following in the footsteps of Rigg, who is now a regular starter for the club, having come through the academy.

Rigg made his debut at 15 years of age for the Black Cats and, although he was a squad player last season, he has proven too good to be rested this term.

Le Bris has shown that he is not afraid to give youth a chance and is a believer that if you are good enough, then you are old enough.

This belief will surely play into Watson's hands, who has been knocking on the door for quite some time. With Mundle out for a lengthy period, now is his chance to shine.

Comparisons to Jack Clarke have been thrown around regularly, with many claiming Watson is a re-gen of the departed Ipswich Town winger.

Those similarities are glaringly obvious, considering their position, direct style of play and ability to beat a man.

Reports of Premier League interest in Watson are not surprising as the teenager looks destined for a bright future in the game.

Given his age and the fact he has over a year and a half remaining on his current deal, it would take some offer for the Wearsiders to consider letting him leave.

With the 18-year-old in line to play his longest stretch of games in his budding career, he will be relishing the opportunity to make an impact for his boyhood club.

It is testament to Watson's ability as a young footballer that he is being pursued by some of the leading names in English football.

The teenager is benefiting from a more regular role in the Sunderland side but must keep his head down and focus on his development as a footballer.

The Black Cats are braced for January bids for their stars, but Watson is surely a player the club will look to hold on to for the foreseeable future.