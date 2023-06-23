Following relegation from the Premier League, James Maddison's Leicester City exit has appeared inevitable, with both Newcastle United and Spurs locking horns for his signature.

Evidently a footballer far too superior to be battling it out in the Championship, Maddison's performances in a struggling Leicester side last term has proved to not be the only factor that has allured suitors.

The playmaker's contractual situation has backed the Foxes into a corner, too, as his present deal runs out next summer and they will have to part ways with Maddison before the end of this transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing.

Given that, at this stage, they simply must sell, it looks as though he may be available at a cut-price fee in comparison to what Leicester would usually value him at.

What is the latest development in Spurs' James Maddison's interest?

According to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, a fresh update has emerged in the North London club's pursuit of Maddison.

The journalist has informed that they are mounting an approach to Leicester in the next few days despite Eddie Howe maintaining his admiration of the 26-year-old.

New boss Ange Postecoglou has approved Maddison as a crucial target as he looks to conduct his new revolution at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the club believed to be working hard to make the deal happen.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Spurs?

Postecoglou's eagerness to bring the attacking midfielder down to the Capital makes a lot of sense after just how efficient he was for Leicester last season, despite their woes and eventual relegation.

A creative king-pin with technical expertise that stood out at the King Power Stadium ever since arriving from Norwich City in 2018, Maddison found the back of the net on 10 occasions while laying on a further nine goals in just 30 league outings.

Everything positive that Leicester did manage to do in the campaign just gone typically tended to flow through Maddison, with his inventiveness, passing range, vision and end product emerging as one of the sole beacons of light in what was a bitterly disappointing season in the East Midlands.

He is one of the few players who has been able to conclude the season with his head held high, and as such, he has certainly justified a summer switch.

With his ability to interchange, link up and play-off teammates, he is just the type of player who will elevate those around him, and given the over reliance that Spurs currently have upon long-standing dynamic duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to provide goals and assists, Maddison could help ease the burden while significantly improving the team simutaneously.