It seems as though Todd Cantwell is expecting big things from Lewis Baker at Blackburn Rovers.

Both players made the move to Ewood Park in the final week of this summer's transfer window, with Cantwell signing permanently from Rangers, and Baker joining on loan from Stoke City.

Since then, the pair have had varying fortunes, with Cantwell quickly becoming a regular in the starting XI.

The 26-year-old has already made 11 league appearances for Blackburn, starting seven times, including each of the last six games.

By contrast, Baker has made six appearances for the club, with only two starts, the last of which was back in September.

Now though, it seems Cantwell is confident there is still plenty more to come from the Stoke loanee, during his time at Ewood Park.

Lewis Baker made a big impact for Blackburn at the weekend

On Saturday, Baker once again found himself starting on the bench for John Eustace's side, as they travelled to the Welsh capital to face Cardiff City.

However, he was introduced to the game on 78 minutes, shortly after David Turnbull had scored on the rebound from a penalty, to pull a goal back for the hosts.

With that meaning Blackburn were leading 2-1, the Bluebirds were putting plenty of pressure on their visitors, in the search for an equaliser.

Baker though, would change that with five minutes of normal time remaining, when he received the ball on the edge of the Cardiff area.

The 29-year-old then produced a pinpoint finish into the bottom far corner to make it 3-1 to the visitiors, securing an end to a three-match unbeaten run, and a first away league win of the season.

Cantwell now looks to be expecting more of the same from Baker, in the coming months, taking to his Instagram story after the win to post a picture of the Stoke loanee, with a confident caption:

As things stand, Baker's contract with the Potters is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he will be a free agent in the summer.

Lewis Baker 2024/25 Championship stats for Blackburn - from WhoScored Appearances 6 Minutes Played 165 Goals 1 Shots per Game 0.7 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 80.8% Tackles per Game 0.5 Clearances per Game 0.5 As of 12th November 2024

Following that win, Blackburn are now ninth in the Championship table, with 22 points from 15 games, leaving them three points adrift of the play-off places.

They are next in action after the international break on Saturday 23rd November, when they host Portsmouth at Ewood Park.

Lewis Baker has more to offer Rovers

It certainly does feel as though there is plenty more that Baker can do during his time with the Lancashire outfit.

He brings an experience that has been lacking from this side in recent times, but at 29-years-old, still has plenty more to give as well.

An ability to play in a range of positions is also useful, especially in a small squad such as the one Blackburn have.

His strike on Saturday also showed his ability to provide goals from the centre of the park, something else the club have not seen much of in recent years.

It is therefore something of a surprise we have not seen more of him in a Rovers shirt so far, and many fans have called for him to be given more of an opportunity.

After impacts such as this on Saturday, it seems as though Blackburn supporters, and seemingly Cantwell too, may soon be granted that wish.